The city government plans to plant 7,000 mangrove propagules at this year’s Love Affair with Nature,” which will take place at Sitio Bucana, Brgy. Iwahig.

Senior Environmental Management Specialist (SEMS) Zorina C. Arellano of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) stated that 400 of these have already been reserved for the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) to be symbolically planted in celebration of the 400th year of Christianity in Palawan.

During the event, more than 100 couples are expected to be married in the traditional civil wedding rights.

City ENRO chief Atty. Carlo Gomez urged the public to continuously support the environmental activities of the city that seeks to restore and rehabilitate our forest that were heavily affected by both natural and man-made catastrophe.

In 2020, an estimated 1.9 hectares of mangrove forest in Sitio Bucana were deforested as a result of illegal mangrove cutting and encroachment.

Since then, the City ENRO has been rehabilitating and restoring the area, including hosting the annual Love Affair with Nature.

