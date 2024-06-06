Seventy paintings have been submitted by Palaweño artists for the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2024 Painting Competition, out of which 25 will be chosen for an art exhibit at the Palawan Heritage Center.

Mary Rose, Palanca-Caaabay, manager and chief administrative officer of the heritage center, said through a statement by the Palawan Provincial Information Office (PIO), that the artworks that will make it will become properties of the provincial government as part of its art collection.

The winners of the painting competition will receive cash prizes and certificates. The first-place winner will receive ₱30,000, the second-place ₱20,000, and the third-place ₱10,000. Ten honorable mentions will also each receive ₱5,000, while other non-winning finalists will be awarded ₱2,000 each as a consolation prize.

The theme of the competition is “Mayamang Sining at Kultura…Kakaibang Kaugalian at Tradisyon… Tagisan ng Lakas, Talino at Talento… Natatanging Produktong Palaweño,” coinciding with the celebration of the 122nd anniversary of the civil government of Palawan.