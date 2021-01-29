7 things to look out for in the 3-day ‘V sa V: The Viet Village Market’ in Sta. Lourdes

After its successful four-day bazaar, intended to “revive economic activities” in the city in December last year, the Viet Village in Barangay Sta. Lourdes is again hosting an exciting fair this January 29-31.

“V sa V: The Viet Village Market” features local entrepreneurs with a wide array of products, including fresh produce, plants for the plantitos and plantitas, ready-to-eat food, and arts and crafts, among many others.

Aside from these, lots of fun activities are lined up for Palaweños to enjoy as they visit the Viet Village. Here are some of the things and events to look out for during the 3-day event:

1. Styling Competition (Jan. 29, 1:00-5:00 p.m.)

It’s time to showcase the skills and creativity of our local stylists, hair and make-up artists, and fashion enthusiasts with this styling competition themed “Filipino-Vietnamese Fashion Fusion.” Prizes await the outstanding stylists.

2. Cook-off (Jan. 29-31, 5:00-8:00 p.m.)

Whether you are a professional chef or simply a foodie, you will truly savor this three-day cook-off activity at V sa V. Discover the best pork adobo in town on Jan. 29, taste the prizewinning pork sinigang on Jan. 30, and be surprised by unique fish recipes on Jan. 31. A total of P10,000 worth of cash prizes await the winners for each category.

3. Kaambengan sa V sa V: Celebrating Palawenyo Culture through Songs and Dances

Kaambengan means “pleasure” or “happiness” in Cuyunon. Happiness awaits Palawenyos as we celebrate Cuyunon culture and heritage on January 29. Sing along with Cuyunon songs and dance the night away under the big full moon from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. Ano pa ang indong ing eelat? Amos ta ren sa V sa V.

4. Terracotta and Rubber Cut Print Workshop

For the artsiest, perhaps one of the things you have on your bucket list is to create something out of earthenware, be it pots, utensils, and even sculptures. Well, V sa V is bringing your artsy goals closer to you with its Terracotta workshop on Jan. 30, 1:00-3:00 p.m. Following the said workshop, is another lecture-and-demo for Rubber Cut Print where one can learn to carve images and print them using rubber. Ready your crafty hands at 3:00-5:00 p.m. of the same day.

5. Hugot sa Buwan: Mga Tula at Awit ng Pag-ibig (Jan. 30, 7:00-10:00 p.m)

A night to think, daydream, and listen to poetry and songs that speak to our hearts. This event is for the happily-in-love, broken-hearted, or anyone who simply needs to chill. Everyone is invited to enjoy the village’s amazing night lights while being serenaded by acoustic music and “hugot” poems under the moonlight.

6. Palarong Pinoy

Relive your childhood memories, playing tumbang preso, patintero, tug of war, etc. by joining V sa V’s Palarong Pinoy on Jan. 31, 1:00-5:00 p.m. Make sure to bring extra clothes and of course, don’t forget your inner competitiveness and lots and lots of energy. Fun surprises await!

7. Rakrakan sa V sa V

Capping the three-day fair, V sa V, is a night of rock music. Jam with the best bands in town and sing your hearts out to your favorite rock songs on Jan. 31, from 7:00-10:00 p.m.

For years, people have known how Palawan welcomed the Vietnamese community who fled from war in the 1970s and from there formed a relationship between two communities that stand strong until now.

Despite the Vietnamese people slowly leaving the place and returning to their home, Viet Village hopes to not just be a remembrance of Filipino-Vietnamese friendship but also be the newest tourism oasis in Puerto Princesa City. In fact, in December 2020, the Palawenyo Savers Club (PSC), an organization of local entrepreneurs who are now managing the Viet Ville restaurant, has started their restoration project for the village and “V sa V” is only one part of its goal to make Viet Village alive again just like the old times.

The PSC and Viet Ville’s management are encouraging Palawenyos to visit the said fair which runs starting Jan. 29-31, Friday to Sunday. Indulge in good food and interesting products offered in the village market, and exciting recreation prepared for everyone. They are also reminding people to follow health and safety protocols while inside the premises of the 13-hectare village.