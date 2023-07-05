Seven families in Brooke’s Point were granted the inaugural Transitory Family Support Package under the “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa” by KALAHI-DSWD National, the town’s information office reported.

According to the Municipal Information Office of Brooke’s Point, the primary objective of the program is to provide Families returning Overseas Filipino Workers with initial investment to establish their own homes and purchase essential supplies, groceries, and other necessities.

Among the beneficiaries were Rodel Bajar Abela, Ranel Acol Bustamante, Artoni Bautista Calderon, Nephtali Rosel Gloria, Lorna Catulong Repoponio, Michael Allego Sagala, and Analou Ruaya Saguiran, will also benefit from the Livelihood program.

They were presented by the municipal government in an awarding ceremony led by Mayor Cesareo R. Benedito Jr., Vice Mayor Atty. Mary Jean D. Feliciano, Councilor Sarah Jane Crespo-Abon, and MSWDO Reynaldo Bacosa held Thursday, June 29, at the New Municipal Building in Brgy. Tubtub, Brooke’s Point.,