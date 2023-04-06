Holy Week activities would not be complete without visiting 7 churches to remember the passion of Christ by praying the Stations of the Cross. This is traditionally known as the ‘Visita Iglesia’.

As a general practice, it is done after the evening mass of the Lord’s Supper on Maundy Thursday, where the Blessed Sacrament is temporarily placed in the Altar of Repose for a vigil. In modern times, Visita Iglesia can be done any day during the Holy Week.

Although there is no prescribed prayer to be recited in this devotion, the faithful are encouraged to pray for the intentions of the Pope and at least a set of the Lord’s Prayer, the Hail Mary, and the Glory Be. Some people opt to pray two Stations of the Cross per church.

In this article, we list 7 churches within the city that you can visit this Holy Week.

Special Mentions:

Photo from San Miguel Arkanghel Parish Facebook Page

San Miguel Arkanghel Parish Church

Brgy. San Miguel

One of the churches at the heart of the city, the San Miguel Arkanghel Church, is dedicated to the commander of the army of God. St. Michael is known as the defender of the church and the patron saint of the police and the military.

The facade of the church features the other archangels, with St. Michael at the center.

Photo from San Pedro Parish Church Facebook page

San Pedro Parish Church

Libis Rd., Brgy. San Pedro

San Pedro Church features a modern minimalist design after undergoing renovations a few years ago. It is dedicated to St. Peter the Apostle, the first Pope, prince of the apostles, and the rock on which Jesus built the church.

One of the highlights of this church is its stained glass windows that feature other saints of the Catholic Church, including Filipino saints St. Pedro Calungsod and St. Lorenzo Ruiz.

Photo from Sta. Monica Parish Facebook page

Sta. Monica Parish Church

Brgy. Sta. Monica

Probably one of the biggest churches in the city, the Sta. Monica Church is dedicated to St. Monica, the mother of St. Augustine of Hippo.

St. Monica has dedicated her life to prayer for the conversion of her son, Augustine, who has become a priest and a doctor of the church.

A collection of religious images can be accessed on the back side of the church for prayers and veneration.

St. Joseph, the husband of Mary Parish Church

Brgy. San Jose

Dedicated to St. Joseph, the earthly father and guardian of Jesus, the church can be easily accessed as it sits near the national highway going to the north.

Last year, a new architectural design for the church was unveiled. As part of the Lenten tradition of almsgiving, you may donate any amount for the completion of the project.

7. Santuario de San Jose Marello Parish Church

Sitio Sabang, Brgy. Cabayugan

One of the most beautiful churches in the city, the St. Joseph Marello Church, features an all-white mini-traditional church design. The retablo is highlighted with gold accents and candelabras.

A relic of its patron saint, St. Joseph Marello, the founder of the Oblates of St. Joseph (OSJ), is enshrined in one of its side altars.

Photo from Rekoletos de Inagawan – Mt. Carmel Parish Facebook page

6. Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Church

Brgy. Inagawan

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church is another church under the supervision of a religious order from the Order of Augustinian Recollects (OAR), one of the oldest religious orders in the province of Palawan.

Near the church is the “Balon Pari” a miraculous spring attributed to St. Ezequiel Moreno, an OAR priest instrumental to the establishment of Christianity in mainland Palawan.

Photo from St. Francis of Assisi Parish Facebook page

5. St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church

Brgy. Bacungan

The architectural design of the church is reminiscent of the Church of the Gesu in Ateneo de Manila.

Situated atop one of the hills of Brgy. Bacungan, the church offers a beautiful view of the surroundings, a fitting tribute to St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the environment to which the church was dedicated.

Photo from Viet Village Facebook Page

4. Our Lady of La Vang Chapel

Brgy. Sta. Lourdes

During the Vietnam War, Our Lady of La Vang protected and comforted the Vietnamese people. This church built in her honor has done the same for the Vietnamese refugees in Puerto Princesa. It has shown them the way and cared for them in ways that have strengthened their Catholic faith.

The altarpieces, including the tabernacle, were made by Vietnamese artisans from the original church built at the Philippine First Asylum Camp (PFAC) at the Rizal Avenue extension.

Photo from Mt. Calvary Facebook Page

3. The Resurrection Chapel

Mt. Calvary, Brgy. Sta. Lourdes

To those who visit Mt. Calvary Prayer Mountain as part of their Holy Week tradition, this church is best for you. Holy Week rites will also be celebrated in this chapel for the faithful who visit the area.

After praying inside the chapel, you may continue meditating outside the church, where you can just sit under the trees and enjoy the view of the mountains.

Photo from Divine Mercy Parish Facebook Page

2. Divine Mercy Shrine Parish Church

Brgy. Sicsican

This church is a favorite among those getting married as its altar features an elaborate and picture-perfect retablo. But this church is more than what meets the eye. It is a shrine declared by the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa for its devotion to Divine Mercy.

The church also has a vast courtyard that features life-sized images of the Stations of the Cross.

A novena for Divine Mercy will also be held in the church on Good Friday.

Photo from Puerto Princesa Tourism

1. Immaculate Conception Parish Cathedral

Rizal Avenue

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral is the seat of the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa. The history of the church can be traced as early as 1872, when Spanish missionaries, including St. Ezequiel Moreno, founded the city of Puerto Princesa.

The present church, which is in the neo-gothic style of architecture, was finished in 1961.

The carvings on the altar, as well as the Stations of the Cross on the church walls, were made from hardwood by the early Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) from the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm.

A Holy Week reminder

During this holy time for Catholic believers, set aside time for personal reflection, meditation, and prayer. Use this time to deepen your relationship with God, express gratitude, seek forgiveness, and renew your faith. Take time to reflect on the meaning of Holy Week and its significance in your faith. Meditate on Jesus’ sacrifice, teachings, and resurrection and how they impact your life.

If you can, participate in church services and liturgies during Holy Week. Engage in the prayers, readings, and rituals with reverence and attentiveness.

Take part in important Holy Week traditions or customs in your faith community, like the Stations of the Cross, Tenebrae, or other devotions. These practices can help you connect with the solemnity and significance of the season.

More importantly, this season calls us to emulate Jesus’ example of compassion and service by engaging in acts of charity and mercy, not just this Holy Week. Reach out to those in need, offer help or support, and practice kindness towards others.

