Holy Week activities would not be complete without visiting 7 churches to remember the passion of Christ by praying the Stations of the Cross. This is traditionally known as the ‘Visita Iglesia’.
As a general practice, it is done after the evening mass of the Lord’s Supper on Maundy Thursday, where the Blessed Sacrament is temporarily placed in the Altar of Repose for a vigil. In modern times, Visita Iglesia can be done any day during the Holy Week.
Although there is no prescribed prayer to be recited in this devotion, the faithful are encouraged to pray for the intentions of the Pope and at least a set of the Lord’s Prayer, the Hail Mary, and the Glory Be. Some people opt to pray two Stations of the Cross per church.
In this article, we list 7 churches within the city that you can visit this Holy Week.
Special Mentions:
San Miguel Arkanghel Parish Church
Brgy. San Miguel
One of the churches at the heart of the city, the San Miguel Arkanghel Church, is dedicated to the commander of the army of God. St. Michael is known as the defender of the church and the patron saint of the police and the military.
The facade of the church features the other archangels, with St. Michael at the center.
San Pedro Parish Church
Libis Rd., Brgy. San Pedro
San Pedro Church features a modern minimalist design after undergoing renovations a few years ago. It is dedicated to St. Peter the Apostle, the first Pope, prince of the apostles, and the rock on which Jesus built the church.
One of the highlights of this church is its stained glass windows that feature other saints of the Catholic Church, including Filipino saints St. Pedro Calungsod and St. Lorenzo Ruiz.
Sta. Monica Parish Church
Brgy. Sta. Monica
Probably one of the biggest churches in the city, the Sta. Monica Church is dedicated to St. Monica, the mother of St. Augustine of Hippo.
St. Monica has dedicated her life to prayer for the conversion of her son, Augustine, who has become a priest and a doctor of the church.
A collection of religious images can be accessed on the back side of the church for prayers and veneration.
St. Joseph, the husband of Mary Parish Church
Brgy. San Jose
Dedicated to St. Joseph, the earthly father and guardian of Jesus, the church can be easily accessed as it sits near the national highway going to the north.
Last year, a new architectural design for the church was unveiled. As part of the Lenten tradition of almsgiving, you may donate any amount for the completion of the project.
7. Santuario de San Jose Marello Parish Church
Sitio Sabang, Brgy. Cabayugan
One of the most beautiful churches in the city, the St. Joseph Marello Church, features an all-white mini-traditional church design. The retablo is highlighted with gold accents and candelabras.
A relic of its patron saint, St. Joseph Marello, the founder of the Oblates of St. Joseph (OSJ), is enshrined in one of its side altars.
6. Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Church
Brgy. Inagawan
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church is another church under the supervision of a religious order from the Order of Augustinian Recollects (OAR), one of the oldest religious orders in the province of Palawan.
Near the church is the “Balon Pari” a miraculous spring attributed to St. Ezequiel Moreno, an OAR priest instrumental to the establishment of Christianity in mainland Palawan.
5. St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church
Brgy. Bacungan
The architectural design of the church is reminiscent of the Church of the Gesu in Ateneo de Manila.
Situated atop one of the hills of Brgy. Bacungan, the church offers a beautiful view of the surroundings, a fitting tribute to St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the environment to which the church was dedicated.
4. Our Lady of La Vang Chapel
Brgy. Sta. Lourdes
During the Vietnam War, Our Lady of La Vang protected and comforted the Vietnamese people. This church built in her honor has done the same for the Vietnamese refugees in Puerto Princesa. It has shown them the way and cared for them in ways that have strengthened their Catholic faith.
The altarpieces, including the tabernacle, were made by Vietnamese artisans from the original church built at the Philippine First Asylum Camp (PFAC) at the Rizal Avenue extension.
3. The Resurrection Chapel
Mt. Calvary, Brgy. Sta. Lourdes
To those who visit Mt. Calvary Prayer Mountain as part of their Holy Week tradition, this church is best for you. Holy Week rites will also be celebrated in this chapel for the faithful who visit the area.
After praying inside the chapel, you may continue meditating outside the church, where you can just sit under the trees and enjoy the view of the mountains.
2. Divine Mercy Shrine Parish Church
Brgy. Sicsican
This church is a favorite among those getting married as its altar features an elaborate and picture-perfect retablo. But this church is more than what meets the eye. It is a shrine declared by the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa for its devotion to Divine Mercy.
The church also has a vast courtyard that features life-sized images of the Stations of the Cross.
A novena for Divine Mercy will also be held in the church on Good Friday.
1. Immaculate Conception Parish Cathedral
Rizal Avenue
The Immaculate Conception Cathedral is the seat of the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa. The history of the church can be traced as early as 1872, when Spanish missionaries, including St. Ezequiel Moreno, founded the city of Puerto Princesa.
The present church, which is in the neo-gothic style of architecture, was finished in 1961.
The carvings on the altar, as well as the Stations of the Cross on the church walls, were made from hardwood by the early Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) from the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm.
A Holy Week reminder
During this holy time for Catholic believers, set aside time for personal reflection, meditation, and prayer. Use this time to deepen your relationship with God, express gratitude, seek forgiveness, and renew your faith. Take time to reflect on the meaning of Holy Week and its significance in your faith. Meditate on Jesus’ sacrifice, teachings, and resurrection and how they impact your life.
If you can, participate in church services and liturgies during Holy Week. Engage in the prayers, readings, and rituals with reverence and attentiveness.
Take part in important Holy Week traditions or customs in your faith community, like the Stations of the Cross, Tenebrae, or other devotions. These practices can help you connect with the solemnity and significance of the season.
More importantly, this season calls us to emulate Jesus’ example of compassion and service by engaging in acts of charity and mercy, not just this Holy Week. Reach out to those in need, offer help or support, and practice kindness towards others.