The 6th Balayong Tree Planting and Nurturing Festival is set to take place on July 29 at the Balayong People’s Park in Barangay Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City.

The annual event promises a day filled with activities that celebrate nature, culture, and community, according to the city government.

The festivities will kick off at 5:00 a.m. with a pre-event and Zumbalayong, where participants can get energized and warmed up for the day ahead.

Food enthusiasts can indulge in “Caraenan sa Balayong” at 5:00 a.m., offering a delectable start to the morning.

The main program will commence at 6:00 a.m. at Balayong People’s Park (Balayong Rotonda), featuring various exciting activities and performances.

At 7:00 a.m., the Balayong Tree Planting and Nurturing Activity will take place, allowing attendees to contribute actively to the preservation of nature.

Art lovers can witness the Unveiling of Kulturang Prinsesa Mural at Balayong Outdoor Amphitheater at 9:00 AM, showcasing the rich culture and heritage of the city through visual art.

For book enthusiasts, the Book Pod Project Ribbon Cutting will be held at the Learning Pod at 10:00 AM, providing an excellent space for knowledge and learning.

Sports enthusiasts can join the “Laro’t Saya sa Parke” event at the City Sports Complex, starting at 1:00 PM, where various fun and exciting games will be played.

At 3:00 PM, the City Library Office will host a Book Reading & Puppet Show at the Learning Pod, catering to the young ones and sparking their imagination.

As the sun begins to set, the evening will come alive with the “Konserto sa Balayong” starting at 5:30 PM. Attendees can enjoy live performances from the City Band, Banwa Dance & Arts, City Choir, and Local Bands, courtesy of Palawan Sounds Organization.