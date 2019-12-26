67-year-old woman dies in house fire in Tiniguiban on Christmas Day

FO3 Rud Mark Anticano of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Puerto Princesa City said Thursday morning in an interview with Palawan News that Luciana Valdez died in the blaze.

An elderly woman died Wednesday night when her seaside home in Barangay Tiniguiban caught fire.

FO3 Rud Mark Anticano of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Puerto Princesa City said Thursday morning in an interview with Palawan News that Luciana Valdez died in the blaze.

“Confirmed na isang ginang ang nasawi. Ang pagkakasabi sa amin ay 67-years-old, pero bini-verify pa namin ‘yan. Ang nakakita talaga sa kanya ‘yong kamag anak at saka ‘yong tanod mismo. Ang pagkakasabi ay pilit inililigtas, kaya lang malakas talaga ‘yong apoy, kaya hindi na nila tuluyang nailabas,” he said.

Anticano said the fire that struck around 7:40 p.m. on December 25 in Purok Huwaran destroyed nine homes that were made of light materials.

Fire out was declared around 9 p.m.

He said that based on their initial investigation, the fire started in the house of the victim who was living with one relative.

“Sa ngayon ay bini-verify pa natin kung ano talaga ang cause niyan. Pero sabi ng mga nandito, meron daw silang narinig na pumutok muna, tapos nagkaroon ng sunog. Inaalam pa natin kung anong klase ‘yong pumutok na ‘yon kasi maaaring epekto na lang rin ‘yon ng sunog. Doon daw nag-umpisa ang sunog kay ginang Valdez,” he said.

Valdez’s burnt remains which were missing a leg and an arm were found in the water by her son Roland at 11 p.m., several hours after fire out was declared.

Initially, her relatives thought she was able to get out of the house because a grandson tried to pull her out. However, debris from her burning house started to fall and she reportedly let go of him.

About the Author Shoogar Santos handles the online presence of Palawan News as its social media manager. When she has free time, she travels and writes about her adventures.