Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates led the Oath Taking Ceremony for 67 newly appointed permanent employees from various departments of the provincial government.

The ceremony took place on January 31 at the VJR Hall in the Capitol building.

In his address, Socrates emphasized the vital role that each government employee has in providing quality and effective services to the citizens of Palawan. He urged them to perform their duties with excellence and integrity.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) noted that the ceremony, coinciding with the end of a two-day Onboarding Program, represents an important step in assimilating the new employees into their designated roles.

The event was coordinated by the Provincial Human Resource Management Office (PHRMO), under the leadership of PHRMO Rolando B. Buñi.