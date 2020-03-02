66 city couples tie knot in mass wedding ceremony

(File photo taken during the Love Affair with Nature last year)

The city government decided to pursue the matrimonial ceremony pointing out that the couples were already expecting and that all the requirements have been complied with prior to its postponement.

Some 66 couples exchanged marital vows Friday, in line with the Love Affair With Nature (LAWN) that was postponed in February due to the coronavirus disease (COVID19) scare.

Andrew Manlawe, program chair of the LAWN mass wedding, said Monday that the city government decided to pursue the matrimonial ceremony pointing out that the couples were already expecting and that all the requirements have been complied with prior to its postponement.

“Sayang naman din kasi nag-expect na ‘yong mga ikakasal and nakapag-prepare na kami kaya instead of February 14, it was moved na lang to 28,” Manlawe said.

The mass wedding was presided by Judge Rohima Sara of Branch 2 City Trial Court (CTC).

“Obligasyon mo ‘yan. [Pa-]kiligin mo [ang asawa mo],” Judge Sara reiterated to the couples during the ceremony.

Ceremonial toast and slicing of the cake were also held after the civil wedding, which was followed by separate receptions arranged individually by each couple.

The committee in charge of the mass wedding was composed of Oplan Linis; City Information Office (CIO); Office of the City Mayor (OCM); and City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO).

