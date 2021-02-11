62-year-old Bataraza fisherman killed in crocodile attack

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) search and rescue team ferries through the mangroves the body of 62-year-old fisherman David Palatolon who was believed killed in a crocodile attack in Bataraza on February 10, 2021. | Photo by Coast Guard District Palawan

The body of a 62-year-old fisherman who was reported missing while spearfishing in a river in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza two days ago had been found Wednesday (February 10) by a search team of maritime law enforcement authorities.

A report from the Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDPal) obtained by Palawan News said David Palatolon, a resident of Sitio Kayas-Kayasan, Brgy. Rio Tuba in the said town went missing on February 8 after going on a spearfishing sojourn with a relative not far from his place.

The CGDPal report said that with Rio Tuba barangay officials and the search and rescue team of the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (SOU-MG), they found Palatolon’s body floating on the water near a mangrove area with a broken right leg and wounds on his head and left leg believed to be from a crocodile attack.

Law enforcement authorities ferry the remains of Bataraza fisherman David Pantolon who was believed killed in a crocodile attack in a river in Barangay Rio Tuba. | Photos by 2nd SOU-MG and CGDPal





Rio Tuba barangay captain Nelson Acob said Palatolon was found around 4:30 p.m. on February 10 after leaving his home to go spearfishing at 11 p.m. on February 8.

“Nangisda sila sa ilog ng Rio Tuba. Sabi ng kasama n’ya, naunang sumisid ang biktima pero nagtaka siya bakit ang tagal na hindi pa siya nakakaahon,” Acob said.

“Bandang 11 a.m. ng February 9, nagpa-blotter na sila sa barangay, tapos pumunta sila sa Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), kaya nag-conduct agad ng search and rescue operation. Natagpuan ang biktima sa bukana na ng Rio Tuba sa Taratak area,” he added.

Palatolon’s remains are now in Brooke’s Point to undergo autopsy, he said.