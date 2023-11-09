Juriya Karil Hajal, the 60-year-old grandmother who was shot in her own home in Barangay Buliluyan, Bataraza, on the morning of November 7, has succumbed to her injuries.

According to an update provided by the Bataraza police station, Hajal did not survive the gunshot wounds she sustained in her abdomen and chest, leading to her passing later that evening in the hospital.

“Multiple gunshot wounds sa abdomen at sa chest ang natamo ng victim. Sa report ng ospital, three sa abdomen and dalawa sa breast and ibang parte pa ng katawan ang tama,” said Police Major Juliferr Narag, the chief of police of Bataraza.

Hajal fell victim to a shooting incident involving an individual identified only by the police as “Nongnong,” which stemmed from an alleged dispute among distant relatives.

Law enforcement authorities confiscated a caliber 9mm Trooper pistol along with a magazine containing two live ammunition rounds from the suspect.

The ownership of the firearm used in the incident remains undetermined.