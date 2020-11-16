6-year-old COVID-19 patient awaiting release

“Meron tayong anim na active cases at very soon, yong bata na six years old baka this week maano na yon… ilalabas na doon sa isolation so magiging lima [na lang],” Bayron said during the flag-raising ceremony at the City Hall as he updates residents on the current status of their response.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said Monday that the six-year-old COVID-19 patient, who is among six active cases in Puerto Princesa, is recovering well and will be released soon from isolation.

“Meron tayong anim na active cases at very soon, yong bata na six years old baka this week maano na yon… ilalabas na doon sa isolation so magiging lima [na lang],” Bayron said during the flag-raising ceremony at the City Hall as he updates residents on the current status of their response.

He said this was what he learned from incident management team (IMT) chief Dr. Dean Palanca when they spoke briefly.

However, he said arrivals of locally stranded individuals, returning overseas Filipinos, and authorized persons outside residence (APOR) might continuously affect the decreasing number of COVID-29 cases.

“Kaya lang may mga parating tayong galing sa outside of the city na nagdadagdag sa ating mga positive cases, mga active cases,” he said.

Bayron said the city has three “imported” coronavirus disease patients, a LSI and APOR, and three local cases.

The three local COVID-19 cases include the six-year-old patient and two from Barangay Maunlad who are a couple.

“Itong mag-asawa na ito, una yong… yong babae yata yong unang na-determine na positive, sumunod sinwab yong mga kasama sa bahay, nag-positive yong asawa pero yong lola at saka yong mga anak ay hindi naman. Negative naman [sila],” he said.

Bayron said the city has already hurdled its first local transmission incident which involved Brgy. Sta. Monica, describing it as “nakakatakot” due to the long contact tracing activity it entailed.

WP Post Author Shoogar Santos handles the online presence of Palawan News as its social media manager. When she has free time, she travels and writes about her adventures. See author's posts