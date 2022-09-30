The country may expect about six to nine more tropical cyclones until December, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) administrator Vicente Malano said Thursday.

In a public briefing, he said two to four tropical cyclones are expected in October; two to three in November; and up to two in December.

Malano said PAGASA has been doing a lot in terms of preparation for strong tropical cyclones. These include hazard mapping and information campaigns.

He encouraged the public to always follow PAGASA advisories. He also urged the public to learn terminologies in meteorology.

“If PAGASA gives a warning, they must follow. Sometimes people think that the tropical cyclone is weak, but they should note that we categorize a tropical cyclone based on winds. We also give rainfall advisories. Don’t think that there will only be light rains because of a weak tropical cyclone. Remember ‘Ondoy’ was weak compared to other tropical cyclones, but it caused heavy rains,” he said.

He said PAGASA has also identified areas that are prone to flooding, as well as safe areas. The hazard maps were provided to the local government units.

Malano also pointed out that people, especially in areas usually affected by strong winds, should regularly check the integrity of houses and other structures.

As for PAGASA, he said the bureau regularly inspects its monitoring facilities. Further, the agency researches how to improve their forecasting skills.

This year, the country already had three super typhoons, two of which did not hit any landmass. The third was “Karding” which dampened and caused strong winds over parts of Luzon recently.

Four super typhoons hit the country each in 2020 and 2021, Malano said. (PNA)

