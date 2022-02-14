Deputy Speaker Bernadette Herrera is calling for a six-month extension to the validity of expiring driver’s licenses and motor certificate of registration (CR) of tricycle drivers and operators, and jeepney drivers nationwide.

In a statement on Monday, Herrera said she has written to Department of Transportation (DOTr) Arthur Tugade through Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Edgar Galvante to endorse the request of the pro-public utility vehicle (PUV) group Passengers and Riders Organization Inc. (PASAHERO PARTY-LIST) for a six-month validity extension on behalf of members of tricycle operators and drivers associations (TODA), as well as jeepney drivers.

The group also urged the DOTr and LTO to look into other concerns raised by TODA members, such as license testing and special fee or rate for tricycle drivers.

Herrera said valid issues and concerns affecting the public utility tricycle drivers and operators comprising the so-called “tatlong gulong” sector are “pressing” and proposed policy changes are appropriate.

“The Tatlong Gulong sector and jeepney drivers need these timely policy changes to help them cushion the impact of or slowly rise from the adverse financial effects of the lockdown and limited operations the past two years,” Herrera said.

Herrera said she was looking forward to the prompt and favorable actions by the DOTr and LTO on the matter “for the upliftment of welfare of our tricycle drivers and operators as well as jeepney drivers all over the country”.

Republic Act 10930 extended the validity period of driver’s licenses from five to 10 years from the previous three years for drivers with no violations.

Meanwhile, the vehicle registration is valid for one year. (PNA)