Portable PV solar home system units will be delivered by the energy department through the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) to power-up 565 “underserved” households in different areas in Palawan.

According to the electric cooperative, the distribution is in accordance with the Department of Energy’s (DOE) goal of implementing policy guidelines for the provision of PV solar home systems as an intermediate step to energize underserved households as part of the locally funded project total electrification program.

In Puerto Princesa, the portable PV solar home systems will provide power to 105 households in Barangay New Panggangan and 130 households in Brgy. Marufinas.

Photos from PALECO

Barangays Caramay and Magara in Roxas will each receive 30 units; Brgy. Caruray in San Vicente will also receive 30 units; and barangays Barong-Barong, Maasin, Mainit, Imulnod, Amas, Saraza, Salogon, and Samariana in Brooke’s Point will also receive 30 units each.

Not yet connected to PALECO’s electricity system, these areas are part of the PALECO brand.

“Iyon ang mga lugar na walang linya connecting to PALECO. DOE ang nag-determine ng LGUs na magiging beneficiaries with the help na rin ng PALECO. Then, ibinaba sa barangay naman ang paglista kung sino ang qualified 4Ps beneficiaries rin na mabibigyan ng solar units,” said Rex Ruta of the PALECO information office.

“Project kasi ito ng DOE talaga in partnership with PALECO. So, possible na masusundan depende kung pipiliin ulit ni DOE na maging beneficiary ang Palawan. Actually, hindi ito ang first time na nabigyan ang Palawan ng ganitong project from DOE. Sakop siya ng Total Electrification Project ng department,” he added.

The DOE project is part of the national government’s aim to bring electricity to far-flung areas to improve the living conditions of residents.

The solar power units are under the care of PALECO, and are expected to be distributed to beneficiaries starting June 8.

Prior to distribution, the technical staff of PALECO’s Member Services Division-Institutional Services Department will give briefings and seminars on the appropriate installation of solar system units.