Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chairperson J. Prospero de Vera III on Friday said a paradigm shift in advancing sustainable development goals (SDG) is evident as 56 Philippine higher education institutions (HEI) joined the 2024 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings (THE-IR).

In a statement, De Vera said the HEIs were included for their “real-world” impact in terms of integrating select SDGs in their programs.

SDG is part of the 2030 agenda set by the United Nations which entails a 17-point call to action to resolve challenges in poverty, hunger, health, economy, education, environment, equality, and justice, among others.

“We are witnessing a paradigm shift where universities are actively integrating social development goals into their core mission,” he said.

In particular, the HEIs excelled in SDG 1, No Poverty; SDG 2, Zero Hunger; SDG 3, Good Health and Well-Being; SDG 6, Clean Water and Sanitation; SDG 7, Affordable and Clean Energy; SDG 14, Climate Action; and SDG 16, Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions.

“This collective effort reflects the growing understanding that universities have a vital role to play in addressing global challenges,” De Vera said.

Out of 2,152 universities from 125 countries across the globe, the Philippines is one of the top 10 countries with the greatest number of participating HEIs in THE-IR.

This year’s participation is a 93-percent increase from last year’s 29, and much higher than the five in 2022, four in 2021 and 2020 and one in 2019.

The globally ranked Philippine universities are the following:

Ateneo de Manila University Visayas State University De La Salle University Biliran Province State University Ifugao State University Bulacan State University University of the Philippines Cagayan State University Batangas State University Catanduanes State University Mariano Marcos State University Cavite State University Saint Louis University Central Philippines State University University of Santo Tomas Central Philippine University Benguet State University Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University Central Luzon State University Far Eastern University – Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Isabela State University Iloilo Science and Technology University Leyte Normal University Lyceum- Northwestern University Mapua University Lyceum of the Philippines University Mountain Province State Polytechnic College Mabalacat City College Samar State University Mapua Malayan Colleges Laguna Tarlac Agricultural University Pangasinan State University Cebu Technological University Panpacific University Central Bicol State University of Agriculture Polytechnic University of the Philippines Cordillera Career Development College Quezon City University Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute Technology Southern Leyte State University Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology University of Eastern Philippines Philippine Normal University University of Mindanao San Beda University University of San Carlos St. Paul University Philippines University of Southern Mindanao University of Baguio University of the Immaculate Conception University of Northern Philippines Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines WCC Aeronautical and Technological College University of Cordilleras Western Philippine University

The Ateneo de Manila University garnered the highest ranking among the batch, securing a place in the 201-300 bracket.

Besides SDG-based evaluation, all participating universities were also ranked considering programs, research, and faculty development, among others.

Before THE-IR, the CHED also lauded 65 Philippine HEIs which were included among the top 300 most innovative universities across the globe, based on the World University Rankings for Innovation 2024 issued last week. (PNA)