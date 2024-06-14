Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chairperson J. Prospero de Vera III on Friday said a paradigm shift in advancing sustainable development goals (SDG) is evident as 56 Philippine higher education institutions (HEI) joined the 2024 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings (THE-IR).

In a statement, De Vera said the HEIs were included for their “real-world” impact in terms of integrating select SDGs in their programs.

SDG is part of the 2030 agenda set by the United Nations which entails a 17-point call to action to resolve challenges in poverty, hunger, health, economy, education, environment, equality, and justice, among others.

“We are witnessing a paradigm shift where universities are actively integrating social development goals into their core mission,” he said.

In particular, the HEIs excelled in SDG 1, No Poverty; SDG 2, Zero Hunger; SDG 3, Good Health and Well-Being; SDG 6, Clean Water and Sanitation; SDG 7, Affordable and Clean Energy; SDG 14, Climate Action; and SDG 16, Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions.

“This collective effort reflects the growing understanding that universities have a vital role to play in addressing global challenges,” De Vera said.

Out of 2,152 universities from 125 countries across the globe, the Philippines is one of the top 10 countries with the greatest number of participating HEIs in THE-IR.

This year’s participation is a 93-percent increase from last year’s 29, and much higher than the five in 2022, four in 2021 and 2020 and one in 2019.

The globally ranked Philippine universities are the following:

  1. Ateneo de Manila University
  2. Visayas State University
  3. De La Salle University
  4. Biliran Province State University
  5. Ifugao State University
  6. Bulacan State University
  7. University of the Philippines
  8. Cagayan State University
  9. Batangas State University
  10. Catanduanes State University
  11. Mariano Marcos State University
  12. Cavite State University
  13. Saint Louis University
  14. Central Philippines State University
  15. University of Santo Tomas
  16. Central Philippine University
  17. Benguet State University
  18. Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University
  19. Central Luzon State University
  20. Far Eastern University – Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
  21. Isabela State University
  22. Iloilo Science and Technology University
  23. Leyte Normal University
  24. Lyceum- Northwestern University
  25. Mapua University
  26. Lyceum of the Philippines University
  27. Mountain Province State Polytechnic College
  28. Mabalacat City College
  29. Samar State University
  30. Mapua Malayan Colleges Laguna
  31. Tarlac Agricultural University
  32. Pangasinan State University
  33. Cebu Technological University
  34. Panpacific University
  35. Central Bicol State University of Agriculture
  36. Polytechnic University of the Philippines
  37. Cordillera Career Development College
  38. Quezon City University
  39. Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute Technology
  40. Southern Leyte State University
  41. Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology
  42. University of Eastern Philippines
  43. Philippine Normal University
  44. University of Mindanao
  45. San Beda University
  46. University of San Carlos
  47. St. Paul University Philippines
  48. University of Southern Mindanao
  49. University of Baguio
  50. University of the Immaculate Conception
  51. University of Northern Philippines
  52. Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation
  53. University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines
  54. WCC Aeronautical and Technological College
  55. University of Cordilleras
  56. Western Philippine University

The Ateneo de Manila University garnered the highest ranking among the batch, securing a place in the 201-300 bracket.

Besides SDG-based evaluation, all participating universities were also ranked considering programs, research, and faculty development, among others.

Before THE-IR, the CHED also lauded 65 Philippine HEIs which were included among the top 300 most innovative universities across the globe, based on the World University Rankings for Innovation 2024 issued last week. (PNA)

