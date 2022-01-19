Some 55 entrepreneurs in Puerto Princesa City under micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) who were affected by typhoon Odette recently received P8,000 worth of livelihood assistance each, as an extended aid from the Department of Trade and Industry-MIMAROPA regional office (DTI-MIMAROPA).

The total amount of P440,000 were provided to MSMEs in different barangays of the city which included Tagburos, Liwanag, Sta. Lourdes, San Manuel, San Rafael, San Pedro, San Jose, and Langogan.

DTI stated that the aid is the first distribution under the Livelihood Seeding Program – Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP-NSB) which allows a wider reach of business development assistance by bringing government services closer to the people.

The LSP-NSB is implemented through partnerships between relevant local government units and DTI officials. DTI Palawan has set additional LSP-NSB activities to cover more towns and barangays in the province.

“The LSP-NSB supports the whole of government approach wherein public agencies related to supporting inclusive business ecosystem work across portfolio boundaries and mandate to encourage entrepreneurial activities and integrated government assistance,” DTI-MIMAROPA said in a statement.