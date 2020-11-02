54 countries, areas lift inbound border restrictions for Pinoys

In its latest travel bulletin, the DFA said the entry of Filipinos to such countries and areas is allowed subject to medical protocols and flights available.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Monday that 54 out of the 198 countries and areas worldwide have lifted inbound border restrictions on Filipino travels.

In its latest travel bulletin, the DFA said the entry of Filipinos to such countries and areas is allowed subject to medical protocols and flights available.

“Meanwhile, only seven allow entry without any inbound arrival protocols and over 130 remain closed for tourism,” the bulletin read.

While travel for leisure is now an option amid the pandemic, the DFA advised Filipino travelers to refer to the requirements set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and implemented by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

These include confirmed roundtrip ticket; travel and health insurance to cover travel disruptions and hospitalization in case of Covid-19 infections during their allowable period of stay abroad; and BI declaration of acknowledging the risks involved in traveling, including the risk of delay in their return trip.

“Moreover, travelers should always check ahead of travel dates with their airlines before departure or before booking a ticket as the information in the infographics could change at any time,” the DFA said. (PNA)