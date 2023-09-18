A total of 501 Palaweños have successfully renewed their firearm licenses during the five-day License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) Caravan conducted by the Provincial Capitol.

The caravan is part of the provincial government’s celebration of the 123rd Philippine Civil Service Anniversary in Palawan.

According to Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, this initiative was made possible through the collaboration of the Regional Civil Security Unit (CSRU-4B) and the province, including the Provincial Government Security Services (PGSS), Provincial Peace and Order Program (POP), and the Palawan Provincial Police Office.

This is expected to become an annual event at the provincial capitol, eliminating the need for Palaweños to travel to Manila for LTOPF processing.