The Department of Agriculture – Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP) MIMAROPA Regional Project Coordination Office (RPCO) recorded a total of 41 completed subprojects as of the first semester of 2022, based on the report of the Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Unit during the RPCO MIMAROPA Mid-Year Assessment Planning Workshop held in West Avenue Suites Quezon City from July 27 to 29, 2022.

According to the abovementioned report, the 41 completed subprojects are composed of 13 infrastructure subprojects amounting to PhP793,911,924.51 and 28 enterprise subprojects amounting to PhP117,102,128.46.

I-PLAN

The I-PLAN Component has reported 14 approved Value Chain Analyses. Calamansi and onion are under updating and have already been endorsed to the National Project Coordination Office (NPCO).

The two Research and Development subprojects under the component, namely: “The Study on Pests and Diseases of Calamansi: Paving Ways for the Sustainability of Calamansi Industry in Oriental Mindoro” and the “Cashew Resources and Technology Assessment and Geospatial Mapping: Basis for Cashew Industry Enhancement” has reached a completion rate of 97% and 98%, respectively.

I-BUILD

The I-BUILD Component of the MIMAROPA RPCO has a total of 13 completed subprojects. This is in addition to the three SPs under implementation, four SPs under procurement, and 15 SPs approved by the RPAB and are already endorsed to the NPCO for issuance of the No Objection Letter 1 (NOL1).

All 35 subprojects under the component amount to PhP4,124,848,919.93 and will benefit an estimated 289,278 people in the respective localities.

I-REAP

RPCO MIMAROPA’s Enterprise Component or I-REAP has completed 28 SPs out of 39 total subprojects. Two of which are under implementation, three are under procurement, and six are pipelined and waiting for the issuance of NOL1. All 39 Enterprise SPs amount to PhP463,817,527.00 and will directly benefit more than 10,000 farmers in MIMAROPA.

The MIMAROPA I-REAP has completed five SPs in the first semester of 2022, namely: (1) Abra De Ilog Cassava Processing and Marketing; (2) Banana Trading, Processing and Marketing; (3) Oriental Mindoro Nata de Coco Production and Marketing; (4) Oriental Mindoro Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) Processing and Marketing; and (5) Oriental Mindoro Calamansi Processing and Marketing.

Global Environmental Facility

The Community-Based Coastal Ecosystem Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (Green Island Bay) in Roxas, Palawan has reported 100% progress under Financial Obligations and 75% progress under Physical Targets. Currently, the subproject is undergoing procurement for the second tranche.

