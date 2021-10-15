Over 500 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) in the Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) will be evaluated for good conduct time allowance (GCTA) computation and will be recommended for review by the national headquarters before the end of the year.

Information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista said that after the initial deliberation of 55 PDLs on September 2, it was followed by another 82 PDLs and 190 PDLs on October 13. As of current, the ICF has a total of 327 PDLs deliberated for the GCTA and recommended to the national office of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

The continuous deliberation was after the amendment of the implementing rules and regulation of Republic Act 10592 in 2019.

“Maybe 500 plus within this year ang ma-compute natin ng GCTA o ma-i-recommend natin. Deliberate and recommend– (naunang 55) ay wala na kasi sa Iwahig ‘yon, nasa Manila, nasa main office, kumbaga nasa kamay na nila. We are hoping, tayo naman dito ay tuloy-tuloy lang sa pag-compute ng kanilang GCTA. Kasi dapat mabigay na agad ‘yon kasi kapag next year ay ibang computation naman ‘yon,” he said.

Evangelista said that the Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP) started to deliberate the GCTA of 55 PDLs on September 2 who all have cases in Palawan with complete detention documents and other relevant papers needed to consider their individual prison record jackets.

He added that ICF is uncertain when will the PDLs who underwent GCTA deliberation will be released. The ICF has over 2,000 PDLs committed inside its four sub-colonies in Iwahig, Montible, Inagawan, and Sta. Lucia.

“Individual kasi talaga ang pag-deliberate at pag-aaralan ng panel ‘yan kung tama ba ang binibigay na number of days na good conduct time allowance niyan. It takes time din,” he said.

“Tuloy-tuloy ‘yan kasi kumbaga the national headquarters ay nakikita or even dito na lang sa IPPF, nakikita natin (na) marami na ang pwede na makalaya, marami na ang naka-earn ng GCTA. At ang napaganda doon—‘yong number of days having a good conduct ay mas tumaas—mas maraming benepisyo ang naidulot nitong revised GCTA law,” he added.

He believed that it will also help to increase the morale of the PDLs waiting for the GCTA after the temporary holding of the computation two years ago to amend the IRR.

In 2019, the review of its IRR and uniform manual was prompted due to concerns that rape-slay convict former Calauan, Laguna mayor Antonio Sanchez and others convicted of heinous crimes could be released due to their GCTAs.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) completed the 2019 revised manual in late 2020.

“Nakakataas ng morale, hindi natin masabi ewan. Nakakapataas ng morale even sa aming corrections officer na sabihin na tumatakbo na ‘yong GCTA, magtiis lang tayo kaunti. Kami masaya na rin, how much more sila na umaasa na makapiling ang pamilya nila through this GCTA,” he said.

ICF Chief Supt. Joel Calvelo promised during his term to decongest the ICF prison through the speed-up of the deliberation and computation of the GCTA.