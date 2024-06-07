Around 500 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) recently completed the Alternative Learning System (ALS) program at the Iwahig penal facility.

The graduation ceremony took place on May 31 at Building IV of the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) in Puerto Princesa City.

The Education and Training Program, under the leadership of CTSO3 Manuel Tabang, facilitated the activity, with 180 persons deprived of liberty completing the Basic Literacy Program, 74 completing Lower Elementary, 94 completing Advanced Elementary, and 144 completing Junior High School.

The project aims to educate persons deprived of liberty as part of their rehabilitation process.

During the ceremony, C/CInsp. Gary Garcia, superintendent of IPPF, stressed the importance of the ALS education program as one of the preparatory initiatives for the eventual return of the persons deprived of liberty to free society.

Garcia further emphasized the significance of this education program, which serves as a preparatory measure for the eventual reintegration of the persons deprived of liberty into society.

He also expressed gratitude for the commitment and dedication of the Department of Education (DepEd), ALS teachers, IPPF personnel, and the families of the persons deprived of liberty.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr., through Garcia, assured that the bureau will continue to support the morale of persons deprived of liberty by providing them with proper education through its reformation programs.