Fulfilling their aspirations for career advancement, 50 Technical Vocational Scholars have completed the Animal Production NC II course under the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program.

The graduation ceremony, held at Bonsay Agricultural Farm in Brgy. Inogbong, Bataraza, was personally attended by Palawan Governor Dennis M. Socrates on February 12.

Around 25 scholars distinguished themselves by completing the Animal Production (Ruminants) NC II. This achievement followed 42 days of training, totaling 366 hours. Each scholar received a package valued at ₱45,349, covering assessment fees, training costs, OJT allowance, training support fund, and a starter/tool kit.

Similarly, another batch of 25 scholars showcased their dedication by finishing the Animal Production (Poultry-Chicken) NC II after 33 days of training, equivalent to 266 hours. Their efforts were rewarded with a package of ₱43,267, inclusive of similar expenses. Additionally, all scholars were presented with polo shirts as part of the SPS scholarship.

Hailing from various municipalities including Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Rizal, Narra, and Aborlan, these beneficiaries embarked on accredited courses by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The scholarship grant, spearheaded by the administration of Governor Socrates, aims to provide Out-of-School Youth (OSY) and individuals unable to enroll in college with opportunities for vocational training, ultimately enhancing their prospects for meaningful employment.