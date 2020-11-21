5 NPA members surrender to gov’t forces in northern Palawan

(L) Col. Noel Tiu of the 3MBde talks to the five voluntary surrenderers in front of the Happy House, a halfway home where they will temporarily stay. | Photo courtesy of 3MBde

Brigadier General Nestor C. Herico, brigade commander, said the five insurgents voluntarily surrendered late last week after nearly a month of trekking through the mountains of northern Palawan to escape from the NPA’s Bienvenido Vallever Command (BVC).

Five members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in northern Palawan have surrendered to government troops in Barangay Minara, Roxas.

In a statement, the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde), identified the returnees as Reden Gatosan Angkik (Ka Justine, Jaguar, Jonas. and Arjay), Evelyn Eno Rodriguez (Ka Laisa), Robin Jalain Baylosis (Ka Marlo and Mayor), Charlane Egay Juan (Ka Yumie and Yuhie), and Jupiter Rundukan Gindaya (Ka Armak and Frankie) — all members of the unit of Ka Miggy and Ka Rise who are wanted personalities by the PTF ELCAC.

“Nilakad nila ng halos isang buwan ang bulubunduking bahagi ng northen Palawan para makatakas mula sa mga kasamahang rebeldeng NPA. Nabalitaan nila na may mga marines na nagsasagawa ng community-based activities (Community Support Program) kaya yon ang tinumbok nilang lapitan at isuko ang kanilang mga sarili,” said Herico.

“Yong isa sa limang ito ay may tatay pa na nasa bundok at kasama nina Ka Rise at Ka Miggy, may pangamba din sila na posibleng pagdudahan ng teroristang NPA ang kanyang tatay dahil sa kanilang pagsuko, pero hindi na nila matiis ang hirap at gutom sa kabundukan,” he added.

Holding the CSP in the northern part of the province, he said, is in close cooperation with the local government units (LGUs) of Palawan, the Peace, Law Enforcement, and Development Support (PLEDS) Cluster which he chairs, and the commanders of the Coast Guard District Palawan, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) local office, Puerto Princesa Police Office, and Palawan Provincial Police Office.

“The Marines will continue to work hand-in-hand with other government agencies to ensure the safe and fair treatment of all rebels who begin to trust the government rather than the false hopes, lost cause, and deceit of the CPP-NPA-NDF,” he said.

He encouraged other active rebels to surrender to the authorities and avail of the services and programs being offered by the government, particularly the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Local Social Integration Program (LSIP) of the Provincial Government of Palawan.

