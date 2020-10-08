5 Coron hospital frontliners contract COVID-19

The Coron public information office said Wednesday in a social media post that they involve a 28-year-old male, a 29-year-old female, and a 24-year-old female from Poblacion 5, and a 41-year-old male and 33-year-old male from Poblacion 6.

Five frontliners of the Coron District Hospital (CDH) have contracted COVID-19, according to the municipality’s public information office.

The Coron public information office said Wednesday in a social media post that they involve a 28-year-old male, a 29-year-old female, and a 24-year-old female from Poblacion 5, and a 41-year-old male and 33-year-old male from Poblacion 6.

“Ang mga nabanggit ay pare-parehong mga frontliners. Sila ay agad na nilagay sa isolation at ang contact tracing ay naisagawa na. Dahil dito muling umakyat sa 14 ang aktibong kaso ng COVID-19 na binabantayan,” the Coron public information office said.

Dr. Allan Guintapan, head of the municipal health office of Coron, confirmed Thursday in an interview with Palawan News that the five COVID-19 patients are all workers of the CDH.

“Ang lima nagtatrabaho sa Coron District Hospital — contact sila ng previous one. Last week, may nag-positive sa CDH, tapos yong contact niya na nag-positive yong tatlo. So, yong tatlo na yon yong close contact ng tatlo — yong 1st generation contacts nila — ito yong limang nag-positive,” Dr. Guintapan said.

“Naka-isolate na silang lahat, yong primary contacts noong positive nahiwalay na rin namin, pati ang secondary contacts nila within the hospital staff na quarantine na rin namin. Ang naiwan na nagtatrabaho ngayon lahat negative na. Na-disinfect na ang hospital, tapos naayos na ang infection control,” he added.

Currently, Coron has 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 72 recoveries, two deaths, and 14 active cases.

(With reports from Celeste Anna Formoso)