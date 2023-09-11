The fourth episode of “Save the Puerto Princesa Bays” collected some 96.26 tons of garbage from Bagong Sikat Beach on Saturday, September 9.

Acccording to the Oplan Linis Program and Solid Waste Management, a total of 212.66 tons of waste have been collected from the four episodes of Save the Bays that covered the barangays of Mandaragat, Bagong Silang, Pagkakaisa, and Bagong Sikat.

The activity involved various activities including Effective Microorganism (EM) Mudball Throwing, Scoop Basura, and Coastal Cleanup.

A Zumba dance session energized the participants who joined forces to collect trash from the beach.

Mitus Tribe provided lively music as the band performed the “Save the Puerto Princesa Bays” theme song.

Ms. Philippines Earth 2023, Yllana Marie Aduana, shared her advocacy concerning “Sustainable Development Goals 14, Life Below Water,” emphasizing the importance of ocean conservation.

In his speech, Mayor Lucilo Bayron highlighted that apart from environmental preservation, this initiative will significantly boost the city’s economy.