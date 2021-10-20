The 4th Philippine Navy Cyber Defense Exercise (PN CyDEx) Alexis 2021 started on Monday with a virtual opening ceremony presided over by PN Vice Commander Major Gen. Nestor Herico as the guest of honor and speaker.

The week-long PN CyDEx involves cyber teams from the Naval Information and Communication Technology Center (NICTC), the Naval Intelligence and Security Force (NISF), and PN Reservists.

In his message, Herico underscored the importance of the CyDEx in assessing the Philippine Navy’s cyber security posture to remain responsive to the emerging threats, particularly now that it is furthering its virtual work capabilities for classified operations as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

He also enjoined all participants to make the most out of the exercise to build a strong and multi-capable cyber defense force, ever ready to defend the PN’s digital frontier.

The opening ceremony was followed by the Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE). The first two days of exercise are devoted to a series of lectures given by invited cybersecurity practitioners and experts from the AFP Cyber Group, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and Private ICT Partners on various cyber-defense-related topics.

The Capture-the-Flag (CTF) events, which will take place after the SMEE, will be the highlight of the Cyber Defense Exercise 2021, in which participating teams will compete in cyber-security themed challenges that involve actual hacking of the set platform in a controlled network. CyDEx 2021 is set to conclude on Friday, October 22, with the awarding of the winning teams.

The PN Cydex is an annual event that aims to improve the readiness of the Philippine Navy’s ICT systems, networks, personnel, and doctrines in various types of cyber operations.