More than 100 Badjao families who are beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Purok 3, Barangay Tagburos in Puerto Princesa City received assistance recently through an outreach program to address their needs and foster long-term development, promoting social inclusion, and contributing to a more just and equitable society.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office in MIMAROPA said Tuesday that this was part of the Civil Society Organization (CSO) Consultation and Learning Visit by the 4Ps-Regional Program Management Office (RPMO) along with several collaborating non-profit organizations from August 30 to September 1, 2023.

Representatives from various CSO partners in Palawan attended the event, including organizations such as Ligaya ng Buhay, Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc., National Auxiliary Chaplaincy Philippines (NACPHIL), Bethsaida, Metro Ormoc Community Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MPC), Tao Kalahi Foundation, International Care Ministries (ICM), Agape Rural Health Inc., and Amos Tara Community Center.

The outreach program also included a Family Development Session (FDS) and a focus group discussion (FGD) led by the Landbank Puerto Princesa Branch and CSO volunteers.

The young recipients acquired valuable information during a coloring session and were furnished with educational materials focused on health. Furthermore, each household beneficiary received essential medical and dental support.

The DSWD field office in the region added that the activity became possible due to the support and assistance of the department’s partners.

The PPC City Health Office offered health and dental check-ups, consultations, tooth extraction, X-rays, and medications; the Western Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines offered medical consultations; Amos Tara contributed HIV testing kits and contraceptives; Yakult donated health drinks and reading materials for children; Metro Ormoc Community MPC supplied meals for beneficiaries and volunteers; ICM gave packs of Mannapack Rice and vegetable seeds; Mega Prime Foods Inc. donated canned sardines; and Mister Donut provided snacks.

At the conclusion of the 3-day consultation dialogue, the CSOs presented their plans and proposals in various program areas, emphasizing collaboration and commitment to further delivering assistance to the beneficiaries.