A graduation ceremony was held to honor the graduates who were beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) from the towns of Busuanga, Magsaysay, and Cuyo.

The ceremony, held on July 19, recognized their hard work and dedication in uplifting their living conditions.

Dubbed as “Pugay Tagumpay,” the event took place at the Tenga-Tenga Cuyo Covered Gymnasium, where 51 individuals graduated from the municipality of Cuyo and 15 from Magsaysay.

Each graduate was awarded a certificate of recognition and a token of appreciation from their respective municipal government.

Meanwhile, 98 beneficiaries from the municipality of Busuanga also successfully completed the program. The graduation ceremony for the town beneficiaries was held at the Busuanga LGU Gymnasium. Busuanga Mayor Elizabeth Cervantes pledged continued support for the graduates to ensure their successful transition beyond the 4Ps program.

In accordance with the 4Ps law, a household is required to exit the program if there are no longer any children aged 0-18 who can be monitored or registered under the program and the household’s living conditions have improved to the point where they no longer require support from the program.

The endorsement of outgoing beneficiaries to the local government units (LGUs) is part of the implementation of the Kilos-Unlad Framework, a guideline aimed at improving the lives of 4Ps beneficiaries within a span of 7 years.

The respective LGUs will continue to provide support to these households to ensure they no longer rely on assistance from the 4Ps program.