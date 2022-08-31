- Advertisement by Google -

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will expand its application process for the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the government’s poverty reduction initiative.

The DSWD will open its offices even on weekends, if necessary, to give way to individuals and families who seek to be part of the program.

“Bubuksan natin ang mga gate ng DSWD (We will open the gates of DSWD). This initiative aims to accommodate single parents, poor households, farmers, fishermen, and individuals who wish to be included in the 4Ps,” DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo said in a statement on Tuesday.

The guidelines for the 4Ps On-Demand Application are being drafted by the National Household Targeting Office.

The DSWD said it will specifically include those who were not covered by the Listahanan (List) 3 enumeration, giving preferential attention to the marginalized and most vulnerable sectors of society.

In previous reports, the DSWD said it is still updating Listahanan 3 or the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction to determine those who are most qualified to avail of the program.

“They will determine kung sino ang karapat-dapat kasi kailangan po talagang pag-aralan ng 4Ps mabuti dahil hindi po pwedeng lahat ay ipasok natin (those who deserve to be in the program because we cannot take everyone in). We can only accommodate within the budget,” Tulfo said.

Updating

Tulfo has ordered the cross-matching of the list of exiting households with parent-leaders to update the agency’s database.

“Iko-compare po natin ang listahan nila [parent leaders] sa listahan ng 4Ps to make sure na lahat ng aalisin natin ay talagang makatatayo na sa kanilang mga paa (We will compare the list of graduating members with those of 4Ps parent leaders’ list to make sure that members who will be removed are already self-sufficient),” Tulfo said.

He said at least 1.3 million of the current 4.4 million 4Ps beneficiaries are no longer considered “poor”, translating to PHP15 billion that can be availed of by other qualified beneficiaries.

The 4Ps provides conditional grants such as PHP6,000 a year or PHP500 per month per household for health and nutrition expenses; and PHP3,000 for one school year or 10 months or PHP300 per month per child for educational expenses, for a maximum of three children per household.

Quality service

The DSWD said it will continuously enhance and deliver social services, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Tulfo issued a directive to continue implementing and enhancing the quality management system in line with Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business Act.

In 2021, the DSWD was awarded an ISO 9001:2015 Certificate of Compliance for its quality management system.

“The agency’s quality policy statement emphasizes that DSWD must always deliver social protection programs to the sectors it serves; sustain a culture of excellence through continual improvement; work with integrity and ethical standards for client satisfaction; and demonstrate sincere concern for the poor through compassionate service that is free from any form of corruption,” it said.

“Ang pagsisilbi bilang isang kawani ng DSWD ay isang bokasyon na tumulong para sa ikabubuti ng mga mahihirap, mga bulnerable, mga senior citizen, mga Indigenous Peoples, mga person with disability, mga kabataan, at iba pang sektor na nangangailangan (Public service in the DSWD is a vocation to help improve the lives of the poor, the vulnerable, senior citizens, Indigenous Peoples, persons with disabilities, the youth, and other needy sectors),” Tulfo said.

He said he always reminds DSWD personnel to treat clients right because they are the reason for the DSWD’s mandate.

The department has also tapped the Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino for the translation of the Patakaran sa Kalidad (Policy of Quality) as the directive was launched in August, the Buwan ng Wika (Language Month).

