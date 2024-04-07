Authorities arrested a 43-year-old woman, suspected of drug peddling, during a buy-bust operation conducted on April 6 in Purok Maligaya, Barangay Marangas, Bataraza, in southern Palawan.

The suspect, known by the alias En En, who resides in the same barangay, was apprehended after she allegedly sold a sachet containing a white crystalline substance, believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu,” to an undercover agent.

The operation, carried out at around 3:20 p.m., saw the collaborative efforts of the Bataraza Municipal Police Station (MPS), the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), and the 3rd Platoon of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Recovered from the suspect were also five sachets suspected to contain shabu, an improvised tooter, two orange lighters, two scissors, two plastic straws in yellow and black, five pieces of aluminum foil, one empty transparent plastic sachet, and ₱1,500 used in the buy-bust operation.

The seized illegal drugs weighed approximately 1 gram, with an estimated market value of ₱5,000.

Following the operation, the suspect and the evidence were taken to the Bataraza MPS for further processing.