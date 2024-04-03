Law enforcement operations conducted in different parts of the province on April 1 led to the arrest of six wanted individuals, according to police reports.

One of the apprehended individuals, identified as “Rennyboy” from Barangay Bagong Sikat was captured in Barangay Luzviminda, Puerto Princesa City.

The arrest was made through the joint efforts of several law enforcement units, including the Puerto Princesa City Police Stations 1, 2, and 3, the 2nd Platoon City Mobile Force Company, and the PPCPO Tracker Team.

“Rennyboy” was apprehended based on an arrest warrant issued by the Fourth Judicial Region, Puerto Princesa City Branch 13 Family Court for the crime of Acts of Violence against Women and their Children under Section 5(1) of RA 9262, with a recommended bail amounting to ₱72,000.

Another individual, known as “Mark Anthony” and residing in Barangay Poblacion 1, Coron, Palawan, was arrested by personnel from the Coron Municipal Police Station.

The arrest was made pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Coron-Busuanga-Gaudencio E. Abordo in Coron, Palawan.

“Mark Anthony” faces charges for violation of Section 27 in relation to 2(M) of RA 7279, with a recommended bail amounting to ₱36,000.

Similarly, “Gerald” from Barangay Tumarbong, Roxas, Palawan, was apprehended in Barangay Baldat, Culion, Palawan, by joint elements of the Culion Municipal Police Station and Roxas Municipal Police Station.

“Gerald” was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Roxas-Cagayancilo in Roxas, Palawan, for Failure to Appear in court for the crime of Less Serious Physical Injuries under Art. 265 of the RPC, with bail set at ₱2,000.

“Danilo” from Purok Republic, Barangay 4, Roxas, Palawan, was captured in Barangay Tigman, Aborlan, Palawan, through the combined efforts of various law enforcement units.

“Danilo” was apprehended based on an arrest warrant issued by the Taytay, Palawan Regional Trial Court, Branch 14 Family Court for Acts of Lasciviousness under Article 336 of the RPC in relation to Section 5(b) of RA 7610, and Attempted Rape under Article 266-A(1)(D) in relation to Art. 266-B of the RPC.