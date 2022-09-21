- Advertisement by Google -

Four Vietnamese fishermen were apprehended by Naval Station Emilio Liwanag personnel of the Naval Forces West (NFW) for illegal fishing in the municipal waters of Kalayaan town in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

They were identified as Tran Huu Lap, 45, and his sons, Nguyen Van Bi, 28, Tran Nguyen Hoang Nhien, 21, and Tran Nguyen Hong Nhinh, 20. They were reportedly aboard a small boat when they were arrested.

According to a report obtained by Palawan News, the naval station had been monitoring their alleged illegal fishing activities in the vicinity waters of Pag-asa Island for the past four days before they were apprehended.

The report also said they were provided accommodation by the naval station and given food and other necessary assistance while waiting for their “mother ship to fetch them.”

It said further that the Vietnamese fishermen were also given a briefing about Philippine laws prohibiting illegal fishing in all areas of Kalayaan municipality.

As of this writing, the Vietnamese fishermen have been placed under the care of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Palawan News has yet to receive a reply from the PCG regarding developments about the apprehension.

