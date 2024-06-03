A Toyota Hiace carrying 10 people, including the driver, was involved in an accident Monday while en route to the town of El Nido from Puerto Princesa City, allegedly due to heavy rainfall that made the national road slippery in Sitio San Dionisio, Barangay Malcampo, Roxas, northern Palawan.

A report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) stated that four out of the number of passengers in the vehicle, driven by Mervin Cerrera, 43, were taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries.

The provincial police said the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. as the van was navigating a sharp bend. With heavy rainfall creating a slippery surface, it lost traction and veered off the road, tilting downwards towards the left shoulder.

The PPPO said both the driver and the other passengers emerged from the incident without harm.