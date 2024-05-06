Four fishermen were arrested in Agutaya’s municipal waters early Monday morning after being spotted fishing with a prohibited compressor.

According to a report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office, on May 6, around 1:25 a.m., authorities caught alias Roy and three others using the prohibited fishing equipment near Oco Island, Barangay Diit, Agutaya.

Agutaya’s Municipal Ordinance No. 29, Series of 2019, amending Municipal Ordinance No. 07, Series of 2008, which prohibits the use of compressors in fishing within the town’s waters, led to their detention, according to the police.

They were apprehended by personnel of the Agutaya Municipal Police Station (MPS), together with personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard Sub-Station, Agutaya, Palawan, during the conduct of a seaborne patrol operation in the said location.

“The said fishermen were apprehended while engaged in actual fishing with the use of a compressor as their breathing apparatus,” the PPPO report stated.

Confiscated from their possession were a compressor engine, a compressor air tank, four rolls of air hoses, four pieces of flashlights, four pieces of goggles, four pieces of speargun, and 80 kilos of assorted fresh fish amounting to ₱6,000.

The apprehended violators and confiscated items are now under the custody of the Municipal Agriculture Office of Agutaya for administrative penalty.