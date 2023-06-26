Police agents rescued four young women from online sexual exploitation during a series of operations in Barangay Upper Bicutan, Taguig City.

In a press release issued Sunday, Philippine National Police-Women and Children Protection Center (PNP-WCPC) chief Col. Portia Manalad said the four female minors were rescued following the arrest of an Australian suspect engaged in trafficking of women and online sexual exploitation in Australia.

Manalad said the Australian Federal Police (AFP) which conducted the arrest seized child sexual abuse or exploitation materials from the suspect, including photos of the four Filipinos.

“As a result, the AFP coordinated with the PNP for validation, victim location and possible rescue operation,” said Manalad.

Rescue operations were conducted on Thursday and Friday.

The rescued victims were brought to the WCPC office in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Manalad said there will be no letup in the PNP’s campaign against trafficking in persons and exploitation of women and children. (PNA)