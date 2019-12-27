4 arrested in Balabac anti-drugs operations

Four persons were nabbed by police authorities during a buy-bust operation in Balabac town Tuesday.

The provincial police office identified the drug suspects as Jumrati Kolbi Abduradjak, 45 businesswoman and his husband Alhaji Usman Usman, 37, fisherman and residents of So. Candaraman, Barangay, Salang while the other two were named as Muhamad-ain Abon, 41, and Ramel Ardama Kibady, 23, both fishermen of Brgy. Mangsee.

The couple, Jumrati and Alhaji were apprehended after police authorities were able to buy eight sachets of shabu amounting P4,000.00. A total of 10 sachets were recovered from them following their arrest.

On the other hand, the other two drug personalities were brought to the Balabac Municipal Police Station (MPS) by the personnel of Philippine Marines after they saw the two having a pot session in an abandoned house in Brgy. Mangsee.

Confiscated from them was one sachet of shabu, drug paraphernalia and P50.00.

A case in violation of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared for the four.

