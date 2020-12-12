Dec 12, 2020

3rd year PSU student wins PAF essay writing contest

Dec 12, 2020 Rachel Ganancial

Aurafely G. Semana won the award Wednesday after competing with students from other schools and universities across the country, a post by the Tactical Operations Wing (TOW) West stated.

Image from Tactical Operations Wing West, Philippine Air Force Facebook post

A third-year Palawan State University (PSU) political science student bagged second place in the Philippine Air Force (PAF) Amateur Youth Journalism Contest in the essay writing category nationwide.

Aurafely G. Semana won the award Wednesday after competing with students from other schools and universities across the country, a post by the Tactical Operations Wing (TOW) West stated.

The Amateur Youth Journalism Contest was part of the PAF’s activities in connection with its 73rd Founding Anniversary celebration.

 

Image from Tactical Operations Wing West, Philippine Air Force Facebook post

 

The contest was aimed at promoting the contribution of PAF in securing the national security and development through journalism with the theme “Philippine Air Force”.

PAF also commended the talent of Semana and for bringing pride to her university, TOW West, and to her fellow Palaweños.

 

