3rd year PSU student wins PAF essay writing contest

Aurafely G. Semana won the award Wednesday after competing with students from other schools and universities across the country, a post by the Tactical Operations Wing (TOW) West stated.

A third-year Palawan State University (PSU) political science student bagged second place in the Philippine Air Force (PAF) Amateur Youth Journalism Contest in the essay writing category nationwide.

The Amateur Youth Journalism Contest was part of the PAF’s activities in connection with its 73rd Founding Anniversary celebration.

The contest was aimed at promoting the contribution of PAF in securing the national security and development through journalism with the theme “Philippine Air Force”.

PAF also commended the talent of Semana and for bringing pride to her university, TOW West, and to her fellow Palaweños.

