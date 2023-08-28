The third ferry service provided by the Western Command for the residents of Kalayaan town in the West Philippine Sea achieved success in reaching Pag-asa Island, despite the strong winds caused by the effects of Typhoon Goring on the southwest monsoon.

BRP Laguna (LS 501) arrived at Pag-asa Island on August 26, serving as the military’s transportation vessel for conveying 57 passengers, including 51 civilian residents, four police personnel, a navy personnel, and a member of the Philippine Marines.

The Western Command said LS 501 transported a diverse cargo weighing 12.823 tons, primarily consisting of food, fuel, and construction materials necessary for repairing structures damaged by typhoons.

Departing from Pag-asa Island on Sunday, August 27, BRP Laguna is expected to arrive in Puerto Princesa City by August 29.

The Western Command highlighted the significance of this essential ferry service, which commenced on June 21, 2023, featuring bi-monthly trips aimed at regularizing the movement of people and resources to and from the remote island municipality.