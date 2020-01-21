3rd telco Dito prepares to construct cellular sites in the city

Ryan Pumares, site manager of Mobicon Network and authorized contractor of Dito, said Monday that their company is ready to begin the construction of the cell sites but needs the endorsement of the City Council to proceed.

Dito Telecommunity Corporation (Dito), formerly known as Mindanao Islamic Telephone Company, Inc. or Mislatel, has been allowed to construct 16 cellular sites in key areas in Puerto Princesa City to improve telco services.

Ryan Pumares, site manager of Mobicon Network and authorized contractor of Dito, said Monday that their company is ready to begin the construction of the cell sites but needs the endorsement of the City Council to proceed.

“For our project in Puerto Princesa City, we have identified 16 barangays where our cell sites will be constructed as priority areas, along with other municipalities in Palawan. Our company is seeking help from the Council to proceed with the projects and all permits,” he said.

In July this year, he said cell sites will be constructed in San Jose, Babuyan, Bacungan, Binduyan, Buenavista, Cabayugan, Sta. Monica, San Manuel, Sicsican, Sta. Lourdes, Tagburos, Langgogan, Salvacion, Manalo, San Pedro, and Inagawan.

He said that they are offering cable network, fiber optic, and mobile data with 25 megabytes speed.

“Our project is the delivery of telecommunication services the same as Globe and Smart. We are offering mobile data, cable network, fiber optic, and we aim to provide communications services in the entire Palawan. Kailangan po mai-deliver namin ang 25 megabytes na speed ng sim cards at ng internet all over the country,” Pumeras said.

He said the 16 sites are just initial to the 67 they plan to construct in Puerto Princesa City alone, and their initial target to complete all is within five years.

Pumares said among Dito’s plans in the next following years is to have a cell site every one kilometer away.

“We will not have a fluctuating internet just like the other telcos are offering. We are also planning na after five years na every one kilometer ay we have the cell sites kasi kung malalayo ay nagkakaroon ng problema ang mga signal. All in all, we will be able to finish within five years, fully operational na,” he said.

According to him, the proposed backbone for signal in the northern part of Palawan is from Mindoro and Iloilo for the Southern part.

He added that they have already secured endorsements from the barangays and contracts from landowners.

Meanwhile, Councilor Nesario Awat also warned the company to work professionally and provide better services.

He said there are still dead spots in Puerto Princesa City that have not been addressed by the two existing telco players, and they hope Dito can do something about them.

“Base sa inyong sinabi ay talagang maganda ito compared sa dalawang companies. Ayon na rin sa aming karanasan, ang dalawang companies na ‘yan ay hindi nararamdaman sa buong lungsod, in other words sa ibang part ng Puerto Princesa may signal at sa iba ay wala. Sa tingin namin ay mukhang hindi na ginagawan ng solusyon,” he said.

Councilor Jimmy Carbonnel also said that some of the Dito proposed areas for cell sites have already good signal but there are areas with poor signals, particularly in the Poblacion area, such as Brgy. San Manuel.

“You should consider other areas na wala talagang signal, ‘yong west coast, at Purok Tarabidan sa San Manuel,” he said.

Councilor Matthew Mendoza of the committee on public works and infrastructure, on the other hand, moved for the approval of the request in a form of resolution and referred it to the committee on information and technology and the committee on the environment.

