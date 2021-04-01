April 01, 2021

3rd Palawan District Office turns over 3 ambulance vehicles to Puerto Princesa and Aborlan town

By Aira Genesa Magdayao | April 1, 2021 at 8:21 pm

The 3rd District Office of Rep. Gil Acosta Jr. recently turned over three ambulance vehicles to Puerto Princesa City and the municipality of Aborlan.

Two units were given to the Aborlan Medicare Hospital (AMH) and Aborlan Rural Health Unit (RHU), while one was given to the City Health Office (CHO).

“Malaki ang magiging pakinabang nito lalong-lalo na sa ating mga kababayan sa mga rural na barangay, lalo pa’t nagpapagawa tayo ng mga Enhanced Satellite Clinics, so most probably ay doon po natin ito mailalagay,” CHO chief Dr. Ric Panganiban said.

The ambulances were procured through the funds of the Department of Health (DOH).

Tags: , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Aira Genesa Magdayao

is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods.

See author's posts

More Stories

Malnutrition sa munisipyo ng San Vicente patuloy na bumababa

By Alex Baaco | April 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm

Online petition targets Coron-Culion inter-island bridge

By Palawan News | April 1, 2021 at 11:05 am

Residente ng El Nido, arestado dahil sa pagtatago ng baril na walang lisensya

By Regine Longcayana and Arphil Ballarta | April 1, 2021 at 11:00 am