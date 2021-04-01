3rd Palawan District Office turns over 3 ambulance vehicles to Puerto Princesa and Aborlan town

The 3rd District Office of Rep. Gil Acosta Jr. recently turned over three ambulance vehicles to Puerto Princesa City and the municipality of Aborlan.

Two units were given to the Aborlan Medicare Hospital (AMH) and Aborlan Rural Health Unit (RHU), while one was given to the City Health Office (CHO).





“Malaki ang magiging pakinabang nito lalong-lalo na sa ating mga kababayan sa mga rural na barangay, lalo pa’t nagpapagawa tayo ng mga Enhanced Satellite Clinics, so most probably ay doon po natin ito mailalagay,” CHO chief Dr. Ric Panganiban said.

The ambulances were procured through the funds of the Department of Health (DOH).

