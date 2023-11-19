Puerto Princesa became a hub for motorcycle enthusiasts on Saturday with its hosting of the 3rd Legends Ride 2023, an event regarded as a key occasion within both the local and broader national motorcycling circles.

The legends ride, which was a part of the Subaraw Biodiversity Festival 2023, saw the participation of around 200 riders from various regions across the country.

The ride commenced at Caltex Junction 3, led by the Tamilok Motorcycle Group, followed by various groups such as the Palawan Street Monkeys, Himass Motorcycle Group/Hijos, United Sports Bike of Palawan (USP), and numerous small bike groups.

The riders embarked on a scenic route through Montible Junction, heading towards the west coast of the city to Napsan, and concluded at the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex inside the Balayong People’s Park.

The participation of local bike groups in larger federations was a topic that received a great deal of attention throughout the event. The need of bringing together all of the major motorcycle clubs in the Philippines was stressed by Jun Diagono, the president of the National Federation of Motorcycles.

He encouraged local organizations to register with the Luzon Motorcycle Federation, Inc. (LMFI), highlighting the advantages of such affiliations, particularly in obtaining sponsorship and registration assistance.

Diagono also extended an invitation to various groups for the upcoming National Motorcycle Convention, scheduled for April 26-27, 2024, at the Subic Bay Convention Center.

He also persuaded Puerto Princesa City bike legend Butch Chase to contemplate hosting a future national convention in the city, assuring him that he would bring the 54 member bike clubs of LMFI to attend the event.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron, in his message during the fellowship dinner, expressed his gratitude to the organizers, participants, and sponsors for the successful execution of the Legends Ride 2023.

“Maraming salamat sa pagdala niyo ng legends ride. Welcome kayo lagi dito sa Puerto Princesa City,” he told the riders.

The event also included an awarding ceremony where Blu Andre Rausa, 19, was recognized as the youngest rider and Bob Del Rosario, 74, as the oldest.

Evo Riders Club Philippines was awarded as the Most Organized Group, while Palawan Street Monkeys received the Biggest Group Award. Special citations were given to Philip Dulatas as the over-all chair of the event, and certificates of appreciation were presented to key supporters.

In conclusion, the 3rd Legends Ride 2023 not only celebrated the spirit of biking but also fostered a sense of community and collaboration among motorcycle enthusiasts, setting a precedent for future events in the region.

Melanie Elecanda of the Evo Riders Club Philippines emerged as the winner in the raffle draw.

Meanwhile, other groups that participated in the Legends Ride included Binuang, GBC, Bandits, Baghawi Rider Club, Bundakan Motorcycle Club, and Widows Son Masonic Riders Association.