The 3rd District Engineering Office (DEO) of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has requested an estimated P828 million budget for regular infrastructure projects in 2022 in Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan, a senior official said.

Engr. Arthur Torillo, chief of the maintenance section of the 3rd DEO, said during the UP UP Palawan program on Friday that these infrastructure projects are not only national roads but also access roads, multipurpose buildings, and bridges.

He said all projects to be implemented will be within the jurisdiction of their office, which is Puerto Princesa City including the west coast and Aborlan.

“Multipurpose building sa Napsan, Brgy. Gogognan, mga tulay at access roads kasi hindi natin madadala ang mga gamit para sa construction ng farm-to-market roads. Mayroon din tayong from national roads to major public strategic public building and facilities, mayroon nyan sa Brgy. Magbabadil at Gogognan sa Aborlan,” Torillo said.

According to him, all projects and allocations will be implemented in 2022.

“Mayroon pa tayong malalaki at napakaraming proyekto na nire-request para sa 2022 at nasa P828 million [ang budget], regular infrastructure pa lang ito. Sana makatulong itong mga proyekto na ito kapag naaprubahan at mai-bid na namin sa November,” he said.

“Hindi lang ito dito sa siyudad kundi doon sa malalayong lugar na nabanggit ko na nasa aming jurisdiction,” he said.

Torillo said that all requested projects should be approved for them to implement immediately.

He added that the construction of the basic infrastructure, particularly in far-flung areas, helps to uplift the standard of living of the residents.

“Sana lang ang mga hiningi na proyekto ng ating mga kababayan ay hindi matanggal doon sa budget deliberation,” Torillo said.

“Malaki ang impact ng mga construction ng mga tulay, access roads at farm to market roads. Mayroon kaming napupuntahan na parang trail lang ang daan, hindi nila mailabas sa national roads ang mga produkto nila pero kapag may farm to market road ay madali na lang,” he added.