The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the deputy commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade, Col. Wilfredo Manalang Jr., were among the institutions and individuals recently recognized by the Metrobank Foundation for commitment to excellence and service, and dedication to nation-building with partners and stakeholders.

The recognition was conferred upon them by the Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI), along with others, on February 29 at the Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, led by its president Aniceto Sobrepeña, GT Foundation president Alfred Ty, and Metrobank president Fabian Dee, in celebration of their 45th Anniversary.

Colonel Manalang, stationed in Palawan as the deputy brigade commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde), was recognized alongside over 30 individuals with the 5th Metrobank Foundation Award for Continuing Excellence and Service (ACES) 2024, embodying the theme “A Heart that Serves.”

In 2016, he was honored as one of The Outstanding Philippine Soldiers (TOPS) awardees. He was selected from past recipients of the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos (OF) awards, which honor outstanding individuals from various fields including academe, the military, and law enforcement.

He, along with others, received the “Spiral” medallion crafted by Roberto Feleo, the recipient of the Metrobank Art & Design Excellence (MADE) award in 1984.

A congratulatory post on Friday by the 3MBde, led by Brigadier General Antonio Mangoroban Jr., stated that Col. Manalang previously served as the commanding officer of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-8, which earned the Philippine Marines Corps “Kahusayan” award for two consecutive years.

He has been honored with the Distinguished Service Star twice and has received various commendations and recognitions throughout his career. In addition, he also held important leadership roles in counterterrorism and military diplomatic affairs within the AFP’s Intelligence Service and served as the Philippine Defense and Armed Forces Attaché (PhilDAFA) to Pakistan for three years.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), on the other hand, was bestowed the 4th Metrobank Foundation Award for Partner in Empowerment, Advocacy, and Commitment to Excellence (PEACE), which recognizes its collaborative efforts with MBFI.

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., also a recipient of the TOPS in 2013, received the honor from Metrobank Foundation.

In its 45th year, the Metrobank Foundation said it has remained committed to the philanthropic vision of its late founder, Dr. George S.K. Ty.

Through diverse corporate social responsibility initiatives, MBFI aims to empower communities and contribute to nation-building in line with its goal of being the Philippines’ leading corporate philanthropic foundation.