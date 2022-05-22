The 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) stationed in Palawan was once again adjudged as the Best Brigade of the Philippine Marine Corps, making a historic three-peat after winning the award for three consecutive years from 2020–2022.

The award was presented during the 124th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Navy on May 20 at its headquarters on Roxas Boulevard in Manila.

In winning the award, 3Mbde was cited for its exemplary performance in administration and triad operations that immensely contributed to the accomplishment of the mission of the Philippine Marine Corps and the Philippine Navy through excellent leadership, command, and management of its personnel and resources.

3MBde commander Brig. Gen. Jimmy Larida received the award, which was personally handed by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and V/Adm. Adeluis Bordado, PN Flag Officer in Command.

“This achievement is dedicated to all the officers and personnel of 3rd Marine Brigade and its OPCON (Operation Controlled) units, to the partner government agencies and stakeholders, and especially to the trust given to us by the people and the community we serve and fight for,” Larida said.

“My heartfelt gratitude to the previous commanders of 3rd Marine Brigade, Maj. Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan and Maj. Gen. Nestor Herico, as predecessors for the best marine brigade for the years 2020 and 2021. Moreover, for their untiring support and guidance in raising the standard of this unit, and especially for their outstanding leadership,” he added.