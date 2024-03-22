The 3rd Marine Brigade bestowed arrival honors on Thursday upon Rear Admiral Donn Anthony Miraflor, commander of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao, during his visit to Marine Base Rodolfo Punsalang in Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City.

Brigadier General Antonio Mangoroban Jr., the commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde), along with the officers, women, and men of the unit, extended a warm welcome to Miraflor and his party on March 21.

Arrival honors are important as they symbolize respect, admiration, and the recognition of authority. They serve as a formal acknowledgment of the guest’s importance and contribution to the organization or event.

Miraflor is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sambisig” Class of 1991. He is a Naval Special Operations and Surface Warfare Officer and commanded four commissioned Navy Vessels.

He held various key positions such as group commander of the Military Intelligence Group-8, commander of Joint Task Force Malampaya and Naval Forces West, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Education, Training and Doctrine, J8.