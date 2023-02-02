Approximately 38 Puerto Princesa tour guides have completed tourism frontline training, making them eligible to apply for Department of Tourism (DOT) accreditation.

The training, which was conducted by the City Tourism Department, concluded with a mock tour that served as its final assessment.

Cecille Aranton, senior tourism operations officer of the DOT MIMAROPA, was also present during the activity’s closing program.

The DOT MIMAROPA has congratulated those who completed the training in a message.

“Being a tour guide is a great opportunity and at the same time responsibility to carry the banner of service excellence of a destination,” the tourism department said in a statement.

This is the first batch of Puerto Princesa tour guides who attended this training.

The city government requires local tour guides to be DOT accredited before being issued a mayor’s permit.

About Post Author