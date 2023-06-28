A group of 38 individuals, who were once supporters of the New People’s Army (NPA), have abandoned their affiliation and rejoined the government.

The event, described to be momentous because of their number, took place on June 21 at Diwata Hall in Brgy. Alfonso XIII, Quezon, southern Palawan, according to the 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) under the leadership of Police Lieutenant Colonel Klinton Rex Jamorol.

These individuals, who originally hailed from Barangay Tagusao in the same municipality made the decision to sever ties with the rebel group.

The successful transition was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the 1st PMFC, Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS), Palawan Police Intelligence Unit (PIU), PIT Palawan under RIU4B, and the Marine Battalion Landing Team-4′ (MBLT-4) 34th Marine Company led by 1st Lieutenant Ramon Cabaring Jr.

“Kabilang sa madalas na binibisita na lugar ng communist-terrorist group (CTG) na dating kumikilos sa southern Palawan, ay binawi [na nila] ang kanilang suporta sa CTG at bumalik sa fold ng batas,” the 1st PMFC said.

The former supporters, the mobile force company explained, expressed their commitment to the government. Some of them revealed that they provided shelter to the rebels in their homes, while others assisted in transporting food and supplies for the group.

Additionally, some acted as guides and guards. One of their colleagues was even tasked with procuring medicine from the residents of Brgy. Tagusao.

To support their reintegration into mainstream society, the leadership of the 1st PMFC and the local government of Quezon provided them with essential resources. Groceries, seedlings, vegetable seeds, and mugs were given as symbolic gestures to signify the government’s genuine commitment to assisting them in their journey back to a normal life.

The 1st PMFC said that by publicly denouncing their former ties and cooperating with the authorities, these individuals have taken a significant step toward reclaiming their lives and contributing positively to their communities.