A 34-year-old female suspect was arrested for car theft in Barangay Poblacion 4, Coron, during a coordinated operation by the authorities.

The suspect, identified as Princess Leslie Cabiguen, is a resident of the same barangay and faces charges for violating the Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

The arrest warrant for Cabiguen was issued on June 2, 2020, by Judge Arnel Cezar of Branch 163 of the Regional Trial Court in Coron.

She is accused of breaching Section 3 of R.A. 10883, commonly known as the Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016. The charges against her are recorded under Case No. 2019-0116, with a suggested bail amount of P300,000.

After her arrest, she was placed under the care of Coron MPS for subsequent legal actions.