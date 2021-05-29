May 29, 2021

33rd Marine Company holds outreach to IPs of Bgy. Kemdeng in San Vicente

By Alex Baaco | May 29, 2021 at 8:00 pm

Around 30 families were given food packs, vitamins and 70 IP children received free hair cut

SAN VICENTE, Palawan — Troops from the 33rd Marine Company of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3) in partnership with Pharmarich and Skype Drug Store conducted a community outreach activity in Purok Bagong Silang, Barangay Kemdeng, San Vicente, last Wednesday, May 26.

Around 30 families were given food packs, vitamins and 70 Indigenous Peoples children received free hair cut and feeding program during the said activity.

“This community outreach activity is part of our “Damayan para sa Kapwa” program that we are already doing since last year,” Cpt. Dennis Sadlay, MBLT-3 Civil Military Operations Officer, said.

“This is also part of community related activities that primarily aims to support the basic needs of our people whom we have sworn to protect and serve especially the underprivileged families that were affected by this COVID 19 pandemic threat,” he added.

MBLT-3 is under the command of Lt. Col. Charlie Domingo.

